Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $662,375.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMZN opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 386,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $74,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $2,588,000. DDFG Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% in the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

