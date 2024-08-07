Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share.
Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $437.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.75 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.
NYSE:AMRC opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1,215.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $12,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.
