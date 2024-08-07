American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.21

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 76343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AXL

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of American Axle & Manufacturing

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $742.35 million, a P/E ratio of -90.21 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,167,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,076,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,101,000 after purchasing an additional 187,653 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.