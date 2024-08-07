AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

AME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $187.00.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.60. The company has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

