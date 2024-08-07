Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 19.100-20.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.8 billion-$33.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.3 billion. Amgen also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.10-20.10 EPS.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN opened at $328.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $317.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a 12-month low of $243.46 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $312.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.