Amnon Shashua Acquires 631,963 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.9 %

MBLY stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on MBLY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

