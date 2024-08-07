AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.82

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 33503 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.