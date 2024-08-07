Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.63.

AMLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

