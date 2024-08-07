Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.26 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.63.
About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
