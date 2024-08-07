AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of AngioDynamics in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for AngioDynamics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ANGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $9.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $308.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 44.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

