ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of ANIP opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $127,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,136.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,032,000 after acquiring an additional 277,989 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

