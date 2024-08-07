Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,019 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 14.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,652,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Stock Down 36.7 %

Shares of AQMS stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.00. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AQMS. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aqua Metals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aqua Metals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton bought 250,000 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,370.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,875 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.