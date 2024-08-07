Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,635 shares of company stock valued at $524,734 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.