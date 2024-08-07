Ardent Health Partners (ARDT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ardent Health Partners Stock Down 2.3 %
NYSE:ARDT opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.
Ardent Health Partners Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ardent Health Partners
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Tenet Healthcare Stock Sees Strong Gains from Acute Care Boom
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 High-ROIC Stocks to Watch During a Market Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.