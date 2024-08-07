Armon Dadgar Sells 35,904 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,239,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,202,784.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56.

On Monday, June 24th, Armon Dadgar sold 21,137 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $707,666.76.

On Thursday, June 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 18,349 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $610,287.74.

On Monday, June 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.30. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

