Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Ashland updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ASH opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Ashland has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.