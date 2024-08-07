Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.72

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 41.72 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41.93 ($0.54). Assura shares last traded at GBX 41.62 ($0.53), with a volume of 6,153,583 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,162.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

In other Assura news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 54,700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £21,880 ($27,961.66). In other news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 223,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.54), for a total transaction of £93,884.28 ($119,979.91). Also, insider Jayne Cottam bought 54,700 shares of Assura stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,880 ($27,961.66). Insiders acquired a total of 304,518 shares of company stock worth $12,727,873 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

