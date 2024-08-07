Astar (ASTR) One Day Volume Hits $49.58 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $390.22 million and $49.58 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,182,564,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,068,340,645 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official website is astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

