AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

AstroNova Stock Down 2.5 %

ALOT stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AstroNova, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALOT Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

