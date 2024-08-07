AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
AstroNova Stock Down 2.5 %
ALOT stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.61. AstroNova has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
