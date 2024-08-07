ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

