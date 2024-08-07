Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Stock Down 2.6 %
AAME opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
