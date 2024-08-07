Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.04

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 1677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 50.00% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $61,194,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter valued at about $35,534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atour Lifestyle by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,710,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,236 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter worth $23,181,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,305 shares during the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

