Atria Investments Inc Purchases 726 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yum China alerts:

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Price Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $58.21.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum China

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.