Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 1.6 %

AVGR stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Research analysts predict that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

