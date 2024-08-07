Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $163.14.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $235.64.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($2.19). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,978,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,234,000. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 848,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 327,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,013,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 101,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after buying an additional 94,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

