AxoGen (AXGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $342.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com cut shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

