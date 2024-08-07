Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXON. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $295.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $175.59 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.62. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

