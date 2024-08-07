Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $69.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s current price.

Get Azenta alerts:

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Azenta from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Azenta

Azenta Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $58.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.50. Azenta has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Azenta will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth $38,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Azenta during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Azenta during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.