B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National CineMedia in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for National CineMedia’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 426.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NCMI. StockNews.com downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

NCMI stock opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 38.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

