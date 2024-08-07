B. Riley Weighs in on Xponential Fitness, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:XPOF)

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xponential Fitness’ current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Xponential Fitness’ FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 1.2 %

XPOF opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $666.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 15.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 15.4% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

