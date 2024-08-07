Bancolombia (CIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.898 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIB

About Bancolombia

(Get Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.