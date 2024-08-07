Bancolombia (CIB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bancolombia to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bancolombia Stock Performance
NYSE CIB opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.22.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.
