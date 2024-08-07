Barclays Increases Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target to $47.00

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.14.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $43.08 on Tuesday. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $43.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viper Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,490,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,333 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,410,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $246,566,000 after purchasing an additional 923,276 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,001,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after buying an additional 496,131 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Viper Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,934,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,703,000 after buying an additional 634,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

