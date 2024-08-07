Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2684 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Barclays Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

