Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,678.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 24,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $69,391.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 18,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $50,675.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,678.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 46,251 shares of company stock worth $131,894 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

