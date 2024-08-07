Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Price Performance
Barnwell Industries stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.20.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barnwell Industries
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Uber’s Earnings Beat: Rideshare and Delivery Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- Hims & Hers Reports Stellar Quarter: Stock Set for a Rally
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cloudflare Stock Flares Up on Solid EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.