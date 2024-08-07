Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:KOP opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Koppers by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 4.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

