Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 81.20% from the stock’s previous close.
NYSE:KOP opened at $35.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.85. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90.
In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,597,898.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.
