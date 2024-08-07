Beldex Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $332.27 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $332.27 million and approximately $696,331.94 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Get Beldex alerts:

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.07 or 0.04320091 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00036581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,037,385 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,337,385 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.