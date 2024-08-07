Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Holley (NYSE:HLLY)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 251.39% from the stock’s current price.

Get Holley alerts:

HLLY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLLY

Holley Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Holley

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $407.45 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.47. Holley has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 410.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Holley by 28.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.