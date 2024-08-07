Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.68

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.68 and last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 6.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.95.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,972,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,650,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $935,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 793,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,120 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

