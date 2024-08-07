Berenberg Bank Upgrades Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) to Strong-Buy

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Elementis Price Performance

Shares of ELMTY stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Elementis has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

