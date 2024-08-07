Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after buying an additional 118,534 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after buying an additional 119,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne stock opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.43. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $51.79 and a 1 year high of $85.85.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

