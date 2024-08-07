BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $77.02 and last traded at $77.02, with a volume of 59952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.01.

The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 657.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.23.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

