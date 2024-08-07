BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in BioNTech by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,689,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,056,000 after buying an additional 86,343 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after acquiring an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,548,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,526,000 after purchasing an additional 35,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a current ratio of 11.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $125.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.