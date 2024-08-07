Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Birks Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BGI opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.