BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s current price.

Get BlackLine alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BL

BlackLine Price Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 191.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. BlackLine’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In other news, CEO Owen Ryan bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, for a total transaction of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan acquired 3,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter worth about $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.