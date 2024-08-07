Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Blend Labs to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.72. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 81,434 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $238,601.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,103,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.65 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLND

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.