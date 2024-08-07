BNP Paribas Downgrades Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) to Neutral

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s previous close.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MBLY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Up 2.9 %

MBLY opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.