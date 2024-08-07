BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DCF stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

