Boston Partners Buys 2,874 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Manitowoc were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Manitowoc by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Manitowoc by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Manitowoc by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 211,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 64,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc stock opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $384.20 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.91. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.95.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

