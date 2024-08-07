Boston Partners Has $210,000 Stake in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,778 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 102,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TETRA Technologies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $418.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.06. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.41.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

