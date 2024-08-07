Boston Partners Has $379,000 Position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Investar were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investar by 36.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 57,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 215,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 34,175 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Investar during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Investar by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 609,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Investar Stock Performance

Investar stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. Investar Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Investar Dividend Announcement

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. Investar had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 6.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISTR shares. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Investar from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

