Boston Partners Has $389,000 Stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.14% of MVB Financial worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 945,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 329,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MVB Financial by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MVBF opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.37. MVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

MVB Financial ( NASDAQ:MVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MVBF. Hovde Group downgraded shares of MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MVBF

MVB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.